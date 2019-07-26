Collector inspects newly built housing units

MADURAI

Collector T. S. Rajasekar inspected a set of newly built housing units under Prime Minister’s Housing for all Scheme - Urban at Rajakkur here on Friday. He announced that a total of 512 houses would be built under the third phase of the project.

A total of 1,088 housing units built for ₹ 8.25 lakh each by Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board is set for completion in two months time after electricity connection and water supply are provided.

The houses built under Affordable Housing Partnership wing of the project, has got State government contribution of ₹ 5 lakh, Central government contribution of ₹ 1.5 lakh for each house. Beneficiaries would however need to contribute a total of ₹ 1.75 lakh from their own funds to ensure the asset is theirs to keep, the Collector said.

Interacting with the press, the Collector said, “We are exploring the option of providing bank loans to the beneficiaries to make their contribution,” he said.

Mr. Rajasekar said that the houses would be allocated to those who have encroached waterbodies and government poromboke and railway land in Meenashipuram, Kanmoi Melakarai, Thevar Nagar, Nethaji Nagar, Jakkathoppu, Chinnakanmoi, Chintamani. Simultaneously, eviction at these places will be done.

The houses spreading across 400 square feet, have a kitchen, a hall, a bedroom, a separate bath and a restroom unlike the houses built in the first phase extending only up to 250 sq feet in area.

“Despite the presence of such infrastructure, many people live away from Rajakkur because they believe that their livelihood is restricted only to the city. They go back to the encroachment areas. In order to evict people, we have already issued three notices to about 40 households. Bus connectivity already exists at Rajakkur,” he said.

Mr. Rajasekar said that provisions have been created to establish a garden and a school in the area to make it self sufficient. He added that a vocational training institute already exists here to ensure that women learn new skills for livelihood.

A sewage treatment plant with decentralized waste water system (DEWATS) is still in the works, Executive Engineer, TN Slum Clearance Board, R. Muniasamy said. If the biochemical oxygen demand (BoD) is less than 10, then surplus recycled water will be let into the nearest tank post-recycling.

The Collector and the Assistant Collector (Training) Jyothi Sharma planted a sapling in the area.

Rajakkur already hosts a total of 1,566 houses in the first phase but roads inside the compound and maintenance continues to be demand of the public in the area.

Officials from the revenue department and the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board were present.