Kanniyakumari Collector inspects lands to be acquired for second railway track

April 11, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector P.N. Sridhar inspecting lands to be acquired for laying the second track between Kanniyakumari and Nagercoil on Tuesday.

District Collector P.N. Sridhar on Tuesday inspected the lands to be acquired for laying the second railway track between Kanniyakumari and Nagercoil.

Since the Southern Railways has planned to lay the second track between Kanniyakumari and Nagercoil, land parcels have to be acquired for this project in Parakkai, Suchindram, Vadakku Thamaraikulam, Therkku Thamaraikulam, Agastheeswaram, Kottaram East, Kottaram West and Kovalam. The Collector, accompanied by the railway officials, inspected the lands.

Travelling in a motor trolley from Nagercoil to Kanniyakumari along with railway officials, Mr. Sridhar inspected the lands to be acquired. He instructed Revenue department officials to submit a report on the lands to be acquired.

Principal Executive Engineer of Southern Railway Niranjan Naik, Deputy Executive Engineer Pamella and Special Tahsildar (Land Acquisition – Railway Unit 1) Subha were present.

