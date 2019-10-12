Collector inspects kudimaramathu works at Kamarajar Sagar Dam

Collector M. Vijayalakshmi inspected the kudimaramathu works at the Kamarajar Sagar Dam in Athoor, near here on Saturday. The dam which is the main source of drinking water for Dindigul town, also provide irrigation facility to over 800 acres of land in the area.

The Collector inspected the construction of a retention wall for 90 metres along the inlet channel of the dam and a 20-metre retention wall along Chokkupillai canal, taken up at a cost of ₹77.50 lakh.

“In Dindigul district, a total of 114 works are under way at a cost of ₹47.41 crore, under the kudimaramathu scheme. Most of these works are nearing completion and they will be completed before the onset of the monsoon, so that the farming community can benefit. Through the scheme, many waterbodies in the district have been upgraded so that water can be stored during the rainy season for future use,” said the Collector.

She appreciated farmers’ organisations for lending 10% cost and effort in the kudimaramathu scheme and urged them to use water judiciously. The Kamarajar dam is the irrigation source for villages of Athoor, Sithayankottai, Palayamkottai, Koolampatti, Seevalsaragu, Adhilakshmipuram and Palaya Sempatti.