Collector inspects Horticulture projects

September 27, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST

Collector M.S. Sangeetha on Wednesday inspected various projects of Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops implemented in villages falling under East and West Panchayat unions in the district.

During inspection, she checked on performance of projects which were started to improve the yield of jasmine, fruits and vegetables, particularly the projects under the micro irrigation project which were implemented at a cost of ₹41 crore on 14,635 hectares.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, she looked into the ongoing works of growing vegetables through home garden farming without using any pesticides. In a bid to promote home farming among the public, the Horticulture Department provided around 1,000 kits, containing seeds, organic manures, etc., at a subsidised rate of ₹450.

With the aim of increasing the oxygen level in the urban areas, vertical gardening which is suitable for small areas like houses, offices, among others are also being promoted. Under the State Horticulture Development Scheme, people are being encouraged to set up vertical gardening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.