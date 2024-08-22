ADVERTISEMENT

Collector inspects glass bridge work connecting Vivekananda Rock and Thiruvalluvar statue 

Published - August 22, 2024 10:01 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Collector R. Alagumeena inspects the glass bridge work near Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanniyakumari on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kanniyakumari Collector R. Alagumeena on Thursday inspected the work on construction of the 77-metre-long covered glass bridge that connects the imposing 133-feet tall Thiruvalluvar Statue with Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari.

Though ferry services are being operated from Poompuhar Shipping Corporation’s jetty to Vivekananda Rock Memorial every day whenever the tides are normal, the rough sea or low tide prevents the ferries from being berthed at nearby Thiruvalluvar Statue. Hence, the visitors have to take a look at the towering statue from the Vivekananda memorial and cannot visit the statue of the sage poet.

 Hence, the State government decided to construct a bridge above the sea to connect the two structures standing on huge rocks. The Tamil Nadu government, which initially planned to construct a bridge above the sea to connect Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the nearby Thiruvalluvar Statue, later upgraded this project into a closed glass-bridge to make it more attractive. The visitors can walk through the 77-metre-long and 10-metre-wide covered glass-bridge, which is to be built on an outlay of ₹37 crore by a Chennai-based company.

 “Since Kanniyakumari district, blessed with a good number of scenic spots, is attracting hundreds of tourists every day, the upcoming glass bridge will add more colour to Kanniyakumari. The bridge with a 11-metre-high arch will be constructed seven metres above sea level, even during high tide. Stainless steel bars are being used to construct the bridge to avert corrosion and considering the safety of visitors,” Ms. Alagumeena said.

