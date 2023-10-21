Collector inspects flood-prone areas along Tamirabharani watercourse in Kanniyakumari

October 21, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Kanniyakumari district Collector P. N. Sridhar on Saturday inspected hamlets close to the Tamirabharani watercourse in Killiyoor taluk, particularly the low-lying Vaikkalur and Parakani areas, ahead of northeast monsoon.

After being let down during the southwest monsoon, Kanniyakumari district experienced excellent rainfall in mid-October, which triggered flooding in the river. Following heavy discharge of water from Petchipaarai, Perunchaani and Chittar dams on October 16, the floodwater damaged two houses near the watercourse in Vaikkalur besides damaging the roads in the village.

Hence, Mr. Sridhar visited these areas on Saturday to assess the damage caused by recent rains and also to assess the precautionary measures to be taken ahead of northeast monsoon. The Collector instructed the Departments of Revenue, Public Works Department, Highways and Water Resources Organisation to stack sandbags to avert anticipated flooding during the monsoon. He also asked the officials to keep ready sufficient number of sandbags to be used in the vulnerable areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

After inspecting the roads, the Collector asked the officials to temporarily repair the roads to avert accidents and keep ready the estimates for re-laying the roads after the end of the monsoon.

“It will be great if we can provide permanent solution for flooding at Vaikkalur and Parakkaani during monsoon. So, the officials should submit an everlasting solution for this issue,” Mr. Sridhar instructed.

During the meeting held after the inspection, the Collector instructed the senior officials of various departments to keep an eye on the waterbodies under their control to avert possible breaches during heavy downpour. Besides strengthening the weak bunds, all the shutters should be repaired and made operational so that discharge of surplus water from the irrigation tanks would be hassle-free in the last minute, he said.

“The channels associated with the surplus shutters should also repaired and desilted on war-footing to carry the rainwater,” Mr. Sridhar said.

After designating officials for each place to take care of rain-related problems, the Collector also checked some of the relief camps where the relocated people would be temporarily settled until the flood situation improves. The mobile phone numbers of the designated officials should be shared with all lower-level revenue officials right from the village assistants, he said.

“The 15 horse power pumps under the control of the local bodies should be kept ready right now so that the stagnant rainwater from the low-lying areas can be pumped out within the shortest possible time,” Mr. Sridhar instructed.

He also instructed the officials to keep ready sandbags, tree cutters, heavy earthmovers, pumps, hoses etc. in sufficient numbers across the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.