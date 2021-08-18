Collector inspects development works in Thiruvattar panchayat union

Kanniyakumari Collector M. Aravind on Wednesday inspected development works being executed in a few village panchayats under Thiruvattar panchayat union and asked the officials to complete the work before the deadline.

As the channel bringing water to Thattanathukulam in Kattathurai village panchayat and the outlet channels are being desilted and renovated at a cost of ₹21.40 lakh, Mr. Aravind inspected the work and checked the quality of the work. In Mulavilai, he inspected the construction of multi-purpose building at a cost of ₹8 lakh under the MLA Constituency Development Fund.

At Etracode village panchayat, he inspected the construction of a panchayat office being built on an outlay of ₹19.72 lakh under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme. He also reviewed the domestic drinking water connections being given to houses in Etracode village panchayat under the Jal Jeevan Mission on an outlay of ₹12.45 lakh.

After inspecting the concrete road laid in Aruvikkarai village panchayat under the MLA Constituency Development Fund at a cost of ₹6 lakh, Mr. Aravind visited the vermicomposting yard near Maathur Thottipalam and a house built at Kadukkanur village under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.

Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, S. Dhanapathi accompanied the Collector during the inspection.