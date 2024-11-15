Collector inspects development works in Kovilpatti and Kazhugumalai

Collector K. Elambahavath on Friday conducted an inspection in Kovilpatti and Kazhugumalai to review implementation of government welfare schemes and the progress of ongoing development projects.

Mr. Elambahavth conducted an inspection at Kazhugumalai town panchayat to review the drinking water supply works being carried out under Seevalaperi joint water project and examined the status of bore wells and open wells under the control ofTamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board.

He also inspected construction of a marriage hall under ‘Kalaignar Nagarpura Mempattu Thittam’ at a cost of ₹1.5 crore, and construction of retaining wall and footpath at Saravana Poigai pond at a cost of ₹93 lakh.

Following this, he inspected various places in Kovilpatti, including the construction of a daily market spanning 3.25 acres on an outlay of ₹8.50 crore. He urged the officials to expedite the work to ensure timely completion.

