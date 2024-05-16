ADVERTISEMENT

Collector inspects development works in Kanniyakumari

Published - May 16, 2024 08:28 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Collector P.N. Sridhar inspects the construction of fishermen’s restroom at Melakadiyappattinam in Kanniyakumari on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kanniyakumari Collector P.N. Sridhar on Thursday inspected the ongoing development works in Kurunthancode union in the district

 After inspecting the fishermen’s resting hall on Mela Kadiyapattinam beach, which is being built at a cost of ₹10 lakh under the MP’s Constituency Development Fund, Mr. Sridhar inspected the damaged hall, which was once used by the fishermen for mending nets.

 As the hall was in a pathetic shape, the Collector asked the officials to take immediate steps for renovating the hall.

 He also visited the anganvadi under construction at Keezha Kadiyapattinam under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme at the cost of ₹11.97 lakh.

 The Collector inspected the overhead tanks being built at Mela Kadiyapattinam (60,000 litre capacity) and Muttom (1 lakh capacity). He asked the officials to complete the work on public health centre on the Muttom Primary Health Centre premises.

 Project Director, District Rural Development Agency Babu was present.

