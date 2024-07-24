Collector inspects development works in Kadaladi taluk

Ramanathapuram Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon on Wednesday began an extensive inspection of various development works and interacted with members of public during the “Ungalai Thedi - Ungal Oooril” special camp in Kadaladi taluk.

The inspection which began at 9 a.m. on Wednesday will go on till 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Accompanied by officials of various departments, the Collector began the inspection from Primary Health Centre at Sikkal. He inspected the inpatients ward, outpatient ward, laboratory. The Collector also checked the stock of medicines and drugs and enquired about the medical equipment like ECG and the functioning of the air-conditioner with the doctors.

He also enquired with the patients about the quality of treatment provided at the PHC.

Later, he visited the ration shop at Sikkal and checked the stock register and the quality of the goods being supplied to the family cardholders.

The Collector also had measured two roads in Keelaselvanur where paver blocks were laid at a cost of ₹5.81 lakh under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme.

Mr. Kahlon also interacted with the students of Government Higher Secondary School at Melaselvanur. He visited the kitchen and checked the quality of noon meals being served to the students.

He also inspected various buildings under construction and instructed the officials to complete the works on time.

Assistant Collector (Training), Mohat Irfan, Joint Director, (Public Health), Indira, Regional Joint Director, Cooperative Societies, Junu, and Kadaladi Tahsildar, Murugesan, were among those who were present.