Collector inspects development works in four village panchayats

June 09, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Kanniyakumari Collector P.N. Sridhar inspected the ongoing development works on an outlay of ₹ 4.34 crore in four village panchayats under Thovaalai panchayat union on Friday.

The Collector inspected the development works in Bheemanagari, Madhavaalayam, Shenbagaramanpudur and Thadikkaarankonam, all under the Thovaalai panchayat union.

When he visited Bheemanagari village panchayat, Mr. Sridhar asked the officials accompanying him to check the quality of the road laid at Ayyappankaal Odai at the cost of ₹ 9.50 lakh and checked the system put in place for chlorinating the drinking water from the overhead tank in the panchayat.

After inspecting the house being built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at Vembaththur, the Collector visited the kitchen under construction in the government primary school at Maadhavaalayam.

When he inspected the construction of the bridge at the cost of ₹ 3.50 crore to connect Labour Colony and the Tamil Nadu Rubber Corporation at Keeripaarai under Thadikkaarankonam village panchayat, Mr. Sridhar asked the officials to complete the work at the earliest.

The Collector also inspected the ongoing renovation work of ‘Poomaalai Commercial Complex’ near Vadaseri bus stand.

Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Babu, and the officials accompanied the Collector during the inspection.