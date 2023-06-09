HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Collector inspects development works in four village panchayats

June 09, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau
Kanniyakumari Collector P.N. Sridhar inspecting the quality of the road near Bheemanagari on Friday.

Kanniyakumari Collector P.N. Sridhar inspecting the quality of the road near Bheemanagari on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kanniyakumari Collector P.N. Sridhar inspected the ongoing development works on an outlay of ₹ 4.34 crore in four village panchayats under Thovaalai panchayat union on Friday.

The Collector inspected the development works in Bheemanagari, Madhavaalayam, Shenbagaramanpudur and Thadikkaarankonam, all under the Thovaalai panchayat union.

When he visited Bheemanagari village panchayat, Mr. Sridhar asked the officials accompanying him to check the quality of the road laid at Ayyappankaal Odai at the cost of ₹ 9.50 lakh and checked the system put in place for chlorinating the drinking water from the overhead tank in the panchayat.

After inspecting the house being built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at Vembaththur, the Collector visited the kitchen under construction in the government primary school at Maadhavaalayam.

When he inspected the construction of the bridge at the cost of ₹ 3.50 crore to connect Labour Colony and the Tamil Nadu Rubber Corporation at Keeripaarai under Thadikkaarankonam village panchayat, Mr. Sridhar asked the officials to complete the work at the earliest.

The Collector also inspected the ongoing renovation work of ‘Poomaalai Commercial Complex’ near Vadaseri bus stand.

Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Babu, and the officials accompanied the Collector during the inspection.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.