Collector inspects COVID-19 ward at GRH

MADURAI

Collector T.G. Vinay said a lab to test and diagnose suspected cases of COVID-19 will be set up in Madurai by March 12 since there are many requests.

Speaking to the press outside the isolation ward at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) here on Tuesday, he said that all amenities are in place to ensure that any case of COVID-19 can be dealt with.

“We have enough kits and doctors in place. We have also held an inter-departmental meeting to promote handwashing,” he said.

He added that the one 25-year-old man who volunteered to be admitted to the quarantine facility at the GRH fearing the COVID-19 infection tested negative. “There is no need for panic,” he said.

The Collector said that the eight-bed facility at the hospital would be sufficient for now.

He also instructed GRH Dean J. Sangumani to fix damaged cots and beds inside medical wards. He also said that hospital linen, particularly sheets, must be washed well and regularly.

“We are looking to have a full-fledged Cath lab at the hospital to ensure that more angiograms can be performed with precision. We have already submitted a proposal to the Power Grid Corporation of India, seeking aid from their corporate social responsibility funds. The facility will definitely be in use soon,” he said.