Collector inspects COVID-19 preventive measures

Madurai

Collector Aneesh Sekhar inspected the COVID-19 preventive measures undertaken at Tirupparankundram, Usilampatti and Sedapatti blocks in the district on Monday.

The Collector monitored the door-to-door screening undertaken at Nilaiyur and Thanakkankulam villages of Tirupparankundram block. He also checked the measures being undertaken in containment zones. He inspected the quality of food commodities sold at Pandian Cooperative Store at Nagamalai Pudukkottai.

He visited the Primary Health Centre at Chellampatti and the COVID-19 Care Centre at Uthapuram.

Additional Director (Panchayat) A. Chelladurai was also present.