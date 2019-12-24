Collector inspects counting centres

A total of 378 polling booths in the district have been identified as sensitive and micro observers will be appointed to supervise these booths. Besides, these booths will be covered and supervised through web cameras and videography, said Collector Sandeep Nanduri.

He inspected a counting centre at Ottapidaram Government Polytechnic College near here, counting centres and union offices in Alwarthirunagari and Srivaikundam unions on Tuesday.

“Election works are being carried out at a brisk pace as polling dates are fast approaching. Ballot papers have been printed and are being distributed to respective unions. Election materials have been purchased and are being sent to booths. Second-level training for police officers has been conducted,” he said.

He said there would be 12 counting centres in the district and facilities such as counting and sorting rooms, media room and waiting hall were being created at these counting centres. “The centres are being inspected by the local Revenue Division Officer and the Deputy Superintendent of Police. The strong room and booth slips are kept ready,” he said.

The control room has received 14 complaints of violation of the Model Code of Conduct so far especially regarding wall writings.