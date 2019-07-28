Collector inspects construction of houses

DINDIGUL

Collector M. Vijayalakshmi inspected the construction of houses sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) at Silvarpatti under Reddiyarchatram panchayat union.

Each beneficiary is given an assistance of ₹ 1.80 lakh for constructing green houses with solar power and the amount is credited to their bank accounts. In Reddiyarchatram union, 182 beneficiaries have been sanctioned houses under the scheme at a cost of ₹ 3.276 crore so far.

In Silvarpatti, there are 23 beneficiaries and 15 houses have been completed. The Collector inspected construction of the remaining eight houses. She also inspected water supply in the villages under Silvarpatti panchayat and advised officials to periodically clean water tanks and maintain a log of the same.

District Rural Development Officer Kavitha, Reddiyarchatram Block Development Officers Mohammed Malik and Vijaya Chandrika were accompanied the Collector.