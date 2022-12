Collector inspects Balarengapuram Government Hospital

December 17, 2022 10:55 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar on Saturday inspected the Balarengapuram Government Hospital in Madurai. He checked the facilities and attendance register of the doctors and staff at the hospital. Later, he visited a fair price shop in the area and inspected the quality of the commodities. He also visited an anganwadi centre functioning in the area. ADVERTISEMENT

