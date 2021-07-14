Collector inspects a biogas unit at a farm

Madurai

14 July 2021 20:31 IST

District Collector S. Aneesh Sekar inspected a farm in Muthupandipatti in Usilampatti union here on Wednesday, where farmers used garbage to produce biogas.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Collector said that the couple- Maharajan and Silambuselvi- have taken a great initiative by converting garbage into biogas.

Advertising

Advertising

The biodegradable waste collected from Usilampatti municipality and panchayat areas was being brought to the farm. The waste was crushed and mixed with cow dung to produce biogas in the correct technique and the gas was used for cooking.

The farmers were doing this project on a pilot basis and it has turned out to be successful. They have also urged the government to help to improve the project to a large scale. “We are planning to bring these farmers under one Central government scheme to undertake this project on a large scale,” said the Collector.

Mr. Aneesh Sekar said that other farmers must also take such initiatives.