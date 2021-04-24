Collector injured in accident

Sivaganga

Sivaganga

Collector P. Madhusudan Reddy suffered minor injury when the official car, in which he was travelling toppled after the driver applied sudden brake to avoid hitting a cyclist near Kalayarkoil on Saturday.

Officials said that including the Collector, five persons were travelling in the car. The Collector was seated in the front, his personal clerk, gunman and dafedar were seated in the rear.

After participating in a school function at Kalayarkoil, the Collector had planned to visit the counting centre at Karaikudi and also the GH there. As they were crossing Kalakanmai, a 10-year-old boy came from a small bylane on a cycle. To avoid hitting the boy, the driver is said to have applied sudden brake and the vehicle toppled and hit an electric pole.

Within a few minutes, all the occupants managed to get out of the car. An official said that the Collector’s PC Mani alone suffered multiple injuries and was being treated in the hospital, while others were given first aid.