Collector inaugurates handloom expo

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao inaugurated a Special Handloom Expo and launched the first sale here on Saturday as handloom weavers from across the State showcased their products, including pure silk, silk cotton, kora cotton and bumper cotton saris and variety of other items.

The State-level exhibition cum special discount sale, sponsored by Development Commissioner (Handlooms) Ministry of Textiles, Government of India and Tamil Nadu Handlooms and Textiles Department was organised for the sixth successive year for the benefit of handloom weavers.

The expo, organised, coinciding with the Deepavali festival would be on for 14 days and is expected to achieve sales target of ₹73 lakh, officials said. Last year, weavers achieved total sales of ₹71.45 lakh in a similar expo.

Weavers, who were members of Handloom Weavers Cooperative Societies from the districts of Kancheepuram, Erode, Salem, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Coimbatore and Ramanathapuram have set up more than 30 stalls in the expo at a private marriage hall.

The exhibition would be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all the 14 days. The weavers offered 30% festival rebate on all items. Weavers have brought bed sheets, silk saris, silk dhotis, kora cotton saris, cotton saris, Chinnalampatti saris, pure silk saris and high-end cotton dhotis for sale. A variety of handloom products such as towels and lungis were also on sale.

Assistant Director, Tamil Nadu Handlooms and Textile Department, S. Ragavan, Tamil Nadu Handloom Weavers Cooperative Societies’ Directors V. G. Ayyan, K. K .Sangeetha, Ramanathapuram District Cooperative Spinning mill president G. G. Kasi Viswanathan and department officials were present on the occasion.