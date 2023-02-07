Collector inaugurates digital classroom 

February 07, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MADURAI

With a view to boosting digital infrastructure in government schools, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar inaugurated a digital classroom at Government Higher Secondary School in Melavalavu near here on Tuesday.

The smart classroom was realised as part of HP India’s initiative – HP ALFA (accessible learning for all) – in collaboration with a not-for-profit education society NIIT Foundation and Madurai-based NGO Voice Trust.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector elaborated on the ‘Nam Palli Nam Perumai’ (Our School Our Pride) initiative of the School Education Department and urged the students to make full use of the digital classrooms.

T. Murugesan, managing director, Voice Trust, said that the project aims at making digital learning accessible for all, boosting digital literacy and entrepreneurial skills and various other skills for the children.

“NIIT would impart training to teachers and HP has provided smart televisions, laptops, printers, cameras, web cameras and an education kit for schools. The initiative would be implemented in a total of 25 schools in the district, especially in rural pockets,” he added.

Headmaster Marimuthu, District Education Officer (Melur) Muthulakshmi, Melur DSP Aarlius Rebony were also present.