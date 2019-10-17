Collector, IG review security arrangements for Thevar Jayanthi

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao and Inspector General of Police (south zone) K.P. Shanmuga Rajeswaran on Thursday discussed security arrangements for peaceful conduct of the 112th birth anniversary and 57th death anniversary of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar, scheduled to be held at his home town in Pasumpon on October 30.

Accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ramanathapuram range) Rupesh Kumar Meena, Superintendent of Police Omprakash, Additional Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and District Revenue Officer S. Muthumari, Mr. Rao and the IG visited Thevar memorial at Pasumpon and discussed the general preparedness and security arrangements for the event.

After inspecting the memorial, the entry and exit points for general public, VIPs and leaders of political parties and venues for distributing ‘annadhanam’, Mr. Rao instructed officials to maintain tight vigil on all fronts and ensure that the event passed off peacefully.

He also asked them to make available drinking water and sanitation facilities.

The Collector instructed officials to ensure adequate barricading for crowd management and suggested repairing of roads leading to the memorial and parking facilities for vehicles.

He said medical teams, ambulances and fire and rescue services should be kept in a state of readiness to meet any eventuality. About 8,000 police personnel would be deployed for the event.