Collector honours freedom fighters, best performing government staff

January 26, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Visakan inspects the guard of honour at the Republic day celebrations in Dindigul on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Collector S. Visakan presided over the 74th Republic Day celebrations held at the District Sports Stadium here on Thursday. He unfurled the national flag and released white pigeons and coloured balloons on the occasion.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dindigul Range) Abhinav Kumar, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran, Additional Collector C. Dinesh Kumar, District Revenue Officer V. Latha and others were present.

The Collector inspected the guard of honour presented by the police, fire and rescue services personnel and home guards. He presented the Chief Minister’s medal for excellence to 70 police personnel and certificates of appreciation to 59 best performing police personnel. He also honoured six freedom fighters and four heirs of freedom fighters.

A total of 157 officials of various departments, including the Pollution Control Board, Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare, were felicitated by the Collector while 95 beneficiaries received welfare aid vaiued at ₹20.94 lakh.

A total of 573 students from six schools put up enthralling performances as part of the celebrations.

Earlier, Mr. Visakan garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Chief Education Officer’s office and paid floral tributes.

District Panchayat Chairperson M. Baskaran, District Panchayat Vice Chairperson K. Ponraj and others were present.

