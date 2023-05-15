ADVERTISEMENT

Collector honours athletes at summer sports camp

May 15, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Collector P. N. Sridhar gives a certificate to a participant at the summer camp held in Nagercoil. | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

The 15-day summer sports camp that commenced on May 1, ended at Anna Stadium here on Monday.

 Athletes and players of volleyball, basketball, football and hockey, all below the age of 16, were trained by the coaches at the camp. Moreover, they were served nutritious meal and supplements everyday.

 Honouring the participants with certificates and uniforms at the valedictory function, Collector P. N. Sridhar said the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) was organising summer sports camp every year to identify outstanding sportsmen and sportswomen from the districts, especially from the rural areas.

 After identifying the meritorious sportsmen and sportswomen through these summer coaching camps, the SDAT was admitting them in sports hostels across Tamil Nadu where they were being trained under the watchful eyes of the coaches for inter-State and national-level sports meets, the Collector said.

 Along with other participants, Mr. Sridhar also honoured his son Vidhath Ponugu, a football player.

 Assistant Collector (Training) Kunal Yadhav and District Sports Officer Rajesh were present.

