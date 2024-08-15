Collector hoists national flag on the occasion of 78th Independence Day in Madurai

The 78th Independence Day in Madurai began with Collector M. S. Sangeetha hoisting the national flag at 9.05 a.m. at the Armed Reserve police ground here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

She inspected the guard of honour and took the salute at a parade by the police personnel.

Forty beneficiaries were given ₹48.25 lakhs as welfare measures under various departments like Welfare of Differently abled persons, Social Welfare Department, Horticulture Department, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, Agricultural Department, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, about 310 people from Commercial Taxes Department, Department of Education, Animal Husbandry Department, Health and Family Welfare Department and volunteers received awards for their meritorious service.

In addition, freedom fighters and their family members were honoured with a shawl during the course of the event.

About 1,200 students from nine schools staged cultural performances celebrating various events of the freedom struggle.

Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Prem Anand Sinha, Madurai City Police Commissioner J. Loganathan, Superintendent of Police B.K. Aravind, Additional Collector (Development) Monika Rana, District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel and other government officials were present.

Earlier, the Collector along with Corporation Commissioner S. Dinesh Kumar paid floral tribute to the Gandhi statue at the Gandhi Memorial Museum.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.