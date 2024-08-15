GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collector hoists national flag on the occasion of 78th Independence Day in Madurai

Published - August 15, 2024 05:51 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Collector M. S. Sangeetha presenting award to a police personnel at the 78th Independence Day celebration in Madurai on Thursday.

Collector M. S. Sangeetha presenting award to a police personnel at the 78th Independence Day celebration in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

District Collector inspecting the parade at the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Armed Reserve Ground in Madurai on Thursday.

District Collector inspecting the parade at the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Armed Reserve Ground in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

The 78th Independence Day in Madurai began with Collector M. S. Sangeetha hoisting the national flag at 9.05 a.m. at the Armed Reserve police ground here on Thursday. 

She inspected the guard of honour and took the salute at a parade by the police personnel.

Forty beneficiaries were given ₹48.25 lakhs as welfare measures under various departments like Welfare of Differently abled persons, Social Welfare Department, Horticulture Department, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, Agricultural Department, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, among others.

Further, about 310 people from Commercial Taxes Department, Department of Education, Animal Husbandry Department, Health and Family Welfare Department and volunteers received awards for their meritorious service.  

In addition, freedom fighters and their family members were honoured with a shawl during the course of the event. 

About 1,200 students from nine schools staged cultural performances celebrating various events of the freedom struggle.  

Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Prem Anand Sinha, Madurai City Police Commissioner J. Loganathan, Superintendent of Police B.K. Aravind, Additional Collector (Development) Monika Rana, District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel and other government officials were present.  

Earlier, the Collector along with Corporation Commissioner S. Dinesh Kumar paid floral tribute to the Gandhi statue at the Gandhi Memorial Museum. 

