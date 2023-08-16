Collector hoists national flag; gives away welfare assistance worth ₹2.31 crore

August 16, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - NAGERCOIL

Kanniyakumari District Collector P.N. Sridhar hoisted the tricolor in the Independence Day celebrations held at Anna Stadium here on Tuesday.

After inspecting the guard of honour by the police, NCC cadets and the fire and rescue services personnel, the Collector released tricolor balloons and pigeons. Mr. Sridhar honoured 243 officials from various government departments for their outstanding performance with certificates and disbursed welfare measures to the tune of ₹ 2.31 crore to the beneficiaries.

The Collector also gave away ‘Best Farmer Award’ to Shenbhaga Sekaran Pillai of Thuvarankaadu in the district.

Students from Venkaadu Bethany Navajeevan Educational Institutions, SLB Government Higher Secondary School, Thiruvattar Arunachalam Higher Secondary School, Kottar Kavimani Thesiga Vinayagam Pillai Government Higher Secondary School, Nagercoil Alphonsa Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Marthandam Christuraja Matriculation Higher Secondary School presented cultural events on the occasion.

Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasad, Corporation Commissioner Anand Mohan, MP Vijay Vasanth, Mayor R. Mahesh, District Revenue Officer J. Balasubramanian, Assistant Collector (Training) Rajat and senior government officials participated in the celebrations.

