Collector hoists national flag; gives away ₹1.40 crore-worth welfare assistance

August 16, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - TENKASI

District Collector Durai. Ravichandran hoisted the national flag and gave away welfare assistances to the needy in the Independence Day celebrations held at I.C.E. Government Higher Secondary School here on Tuesday.

The Collector, after honouring freedom fighter and former civil servant Lakshmikanthan Bharathi with shawl, he, accompanied by Superintendent of Police E.T. Samson, inspected the guard of honour by the police, NCC cadets and the fire and rescue services personnel. He also honoured 397 government officials with certificates for their stupendous service.

Mr. Ravichandran gave away welfare assistances worth Rs. 1.40 crore including retrofitted scooters to the beneficiaries.

Students from various schools presented cultural events as part of Independence Day celebrations.

MLAs S. Palani Nadar and E. Raja, District Revenue Officer Padmavathi, Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Michael Antony Fernando and senior government officials and local body representatives participated.

