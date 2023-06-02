Collector helps orphan girls realise their dream of pursuing graduate studies

June 02, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The timely action taken by Collector K. Senthil Raj has ensured the continued higher studies of two orphan sisters, who have been admitted in the graduation programmes they wanted in the college.

When Dr. Senthil Raj came to know that two orphan girls from Tiruchendur area, who have passed Plus Two, wanted to pursue their higher studies, after getting details about the girls, he deputed the Personal Assistant of Revenue Divisional Officer, Tiruchendur to visit nearby Govindammal Aditanar College for Women to inquire about the admissions and the fee structure for different courses.

“Of the four orphan sisters, who are under the care of their grandfather living in a rented house, the first girl completed class XII, two years ago and did not pursue her studies due to poverty though she was interested in studies. The second girl passed Plus Two this year. As we came to know about their situation, we counselled them and with the assurance that the district administration would help their studies. Subsequently, our officer was sent to the college to give final shape to our move,” said Dr. Senthil Raj.

After securing admission for both of them, the Collector paid the tuition fee. As these two girls will get monthly assistance of ₹1,000 each under the Puthumai Penn Thittam, it will also come in handy for them to complete their graduation and meet other expenses.

“The management readily accepted our request for admitting these two girls – one in B.Sc. Zoology and the other in B.Com. and we’ve paid the fee after the admission was finalised on May 31. The girls are thrilled to join the course of their choice and their dream came true,” said Dr. Senthil Raj, who has plans to ensure unhindered studies of the younger sisters of the two girls also.

Meanwhile, the Collector, who ensured power connection to the house of Plus Two student A. Petchithaai of Sattankulam a few days before the public examination started, is making arrangements to admit the girl in the college as she has scored 478 out of 600.

Those who want to fund the orphan girls’ studies may contact Thoothukudi Collector through 94441 86000.