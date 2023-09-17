ADVERTISEMENT

Collector hands over keys to Sri Lankan Tamils in Tiruvathavur

September 17, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MADURAI

Collector M.S. Sangeetha on Sunday handed over the keys to beneficiaries at the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Centre in Thiruvathavur near Melur.

According to a press release, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the newly built dwellings in 13 districts across the State built at a cost of about ₹80 crore. District Rural Development Agency Project Director Monica Rana and other officials participated in the function. Utensils for the occupants were also presented on the occasion.

Update on anaesthesia held in hospital

The third edition of the Preethi Anaesthesia update CME was conducted by the Department of Anaesthesia and Critical Care, Preethi Hospitals, in association with Indian Society of Anaesthesiologist, Madurai Branch, on Sunday.

The inaugural function was attended by cardiac anaesthetist and past ISA T.N. president Kumar, hospital chairman Sivakumar, MD Hema Sivakumar, organising chairman Senthilkumar and about 110 participants.

The speakers stressed the need for improving the patient care with advent of newer technologies such as ultrasound machines and robotic surgery. The introduction of state-of-the-art CORI robot in Preethi hospital for joint replacement, trauma care, among others, was appreciated by the dignitaries, a press release said.

