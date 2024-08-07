ADVERTISEMENT

Collector hands over assistance to family members of missing fisherman

Published - August 07, 2024 08:23 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon handing over a cheque for Rs 10 lakh announced by Chief Minister to the family of fisherman Ramachandran. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ramanathapuram Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon on Wednesday handed over a cheque for ₹10 lakh as relief to the family members of fisherman V. Ramachandran (74), who went missing after falling into the sea on August 1.

When four fishermen were fishing in a mechanised boat near Neduntheevu, Sri Lankan Naval vessel rammed against the fishing boat in which the boat was damaged and one fisherman, Malaisamy (59), died after drowning in the sea.

While two of them were rescued, Ramachandran, went missing. Even after five days of search by Indian Coast Guard ships, he could not be found.

After the Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, announced an assistance of ₹10 lakh to the family members of the missing fisherman, the Collector handed over the assistance to the family members.

