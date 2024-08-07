Collector hands over assistance to family members of missing fisherman

Ramanathapuram Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon on Wednesday handed over a cheque for ₹10 lakh as relief to the family members of fisherman V. Ramachandran (74), who went missing after falling into the sea on August 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

When four fishermen were fishing in a mechanised boat near Neduntheevu, Sri Lankan Naval vessel rammed against the fishing boat in which the boat was damaged and one fisherman, Malaisamy (59), died after drowning in the sea.

While two of them were rescued, Ramachandran, went missing. Even after five days of search by Indian Coast Guard ships, he could not be found.

After the Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, announced an assistance of ₹10 lakh to the family members of the missing fisherman, the Collector handed over the assistance to the family members.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.