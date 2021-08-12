Collector hands over ₹5 lakh aid to orphaned boy in Theni district

Collector K.V. Muralidharan handing over relief aid to Veerabalamurugan at Kuppanasaaripatti village in Theni district on Thursday.

THENI

12 August 2021 21:50 IST

In a kind gesture, Theni Collector K.V. Muralidharan on Thursday visited the house of a young boy, Veera Balamurugan, who lost his parents to COVID-19 recently, and handed over a fixed deposit receipt for ₹five lakh.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced a scheme to protect children who lost their parents to the viral infection.

In Theni district, according to officials, 99 children were found to have lost either both their parents or one of them to the virus. So far, the district administration had deposited ₹3 lakh each directly in the name of 21 children who lost their parents (either one of them).

In a brief interaction with the boy, the Collector shared his personal mobile number and requested him to get in touch for any assistance. The boy was also assured about the government’s help in pursuing his education.

Mr. Muralidharan presented a set of new clothes to the boy and took photographs with him.