Collector hands over ₹ 33 lakh cheque to paddy merchant from Usilampatti

September 22, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MADURAI

Collector M.S. Sangeetha gave away a cheque for ₹ 33 lakh to a paddy merchant from Usilampatti for storing his produce in a warehouse approved by the Warehouse Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA) on Friday.

According to officials from the Agriculture Marketing Committee, the Union government had introduced a scheme which would benefit the farmers and merchants.

By storing/stocking their produce with the warehouses approved or accredited by the WDRA, the farmers could get a loan up to 75 % of the market value of the commodities. For instance, a merchant had stocked his 2047 quintal of paddy (2.10 lakh kg) with the warehouse in Usilampatti.

After obtaining an electronic negotiable warehouse receipt, he had deposited the same with the South Indian Bank, which has given him ₹ 33 lakh as loan.

Such a facility was in existence with the Agriculture Marketing Committee as well, but the quantum of loan for the farmers or merchants was around ₹ 2 to ₹ 3 lakh only.

The officials said that farmers and merchants can store their produce with the warehouses approved by the WDRA, now available in Tirumangalam and Usilampatti blocks, and get loan against their commodities.

The borrowers can stock their produce in the warehouses for a period of six months by remitting a small fee as rent.

The Agriculture Marketing Committee Secretary V. Mercy Jeyarani, South Indian Bank officials Leo, Mariswaran, and others participated in the function, the release added.

