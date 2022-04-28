Collector gives ₹10 lakh prize money to village panchayat for communal harmony

Kodikulam village panchayat in Madurai district has earned a distinction by practising communal harmony.

Presenting a cheque for ₹10 lakh to its chairperson R. Vanitha, Collector S Aneesh Shekhar has said on Thursday that the village panchayat should aim to achieve 100% plastic-free. Lauding the villagers for ensuring that there were no complaints of untouchability, he said that it reflected that the people here respected each other and treated one another as human beings and not on caste or other denominations. “ The residents of Kodikulam have set a benchmark for others to follow,” the Collector said.

He said that at a time when there were complaints of hate speech and other kinds of crimes reported daily, Kodikulam villagers had earned a place that ‘ all are equal’ and they had proved their mettle through hardwork and not otherwise. Apart from the academic qualifications, the goodwill earned by the people here showed their high values which needed to be closely followed by others.

Such an environment would pave way for growth in every sphere and the harmony would certainly bring in desired results, Dr. Aneesh Shekhar said and suggested the panchayat administration to use the prize money to lay roads, build anganwadi, etc.

The Kodikulam panchayat, which has very little water source, has proposed to desilt some waterbodies so that it could store rainwater for later use. The officials also propagated among the villagers to use ‘ manja pai’ and get theemselves vaccinated against COVID-19 voluntarily at the health camps.

In the presence of Superintendent of Police V Baskaran, DSP Nallu, RDO M Sankaralingam, Assistant Director (Panchayats) M Aravind, the Collector handed over the cheque to the chairperson.