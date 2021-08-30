Collector forms 13 special teams to monitor schools, colleges

TIRUNELVELI

As colleges and Classes IX - XII are about to reopen on September 1 after the prolonged COVID-19-induced lockdown, Collector V. Vishnu chaired a meeting here on Monday to review the arrangements put in place in the educational institutions to ensure the implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures formulated by the Tamil Nadu Government.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Vishnu said the officials should ensure the scrupulous implementation of the standard operating procedure in the schools and the colleges that would start functioning from September 1 onwards.

Officials drawn from the Departments of Revenue, Education, Public Health and the Corporation / Local Administration would supervise the implementation of standard operating procedures in the schools and the colleges.

While 4 special teams had been formed to monitor the schools and the colleges in the Tirunelveli Corporation areas, 9 other teams would supervise the functioning of the educational institutions in the rural areas. These teams would visit the schools and the colleges repeatedly to ensure the safety of the students and the teachers as well.

The Collector informed that special arrangements through the Department of Public Health had been made to vaccinate all the hitherto left-out teachers, non-teaching staff and all the students above the age of 18.

He added that the heads of the schools and the colleges had been instructed to strictly adhere to the appropriate COVID-19 behaviour.

Corporation Commissioner B. Vishnu Chandran, Chief Educational Officer C. Muthukrishnan and other officials participated in the review meeting.