Collector flags off vehicles to create awareness of cultivating millets

Dindigul Collector S. Visakan on Monday flagged off two awareness vehicles deployed by the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department to create awareness of millets as part of the Food and Nutrition Security Mission 2022-2023.

The Collector said that consuming traditional crop varieties would ensure a nutritious meal and are the best alternative to reduce malnutrition in children, according to a press release.

He stated that traditional crop varieties are resistant to pests and floods and are environmentally safe. The department would deploy the vehicles in Athoor Block in the first phase to create awareness of the technologies pertaining to cultivation of millets and their importance.

Additional Collector (Development) C. Dinesh Kumar, Joint Director of Agriculture Anusuya, Deputy Director of Agriculture Amala and others were present.