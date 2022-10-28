Collector flags off motorcycle expedition by jawans

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 28, 2022 18:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 3,000-km ‘Dakshin Bharat Motorcycle Expedition’ taken out by jawans attached to the Artillery Centre in Hyderabad was flagged off by Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar in Madurai on Friday.

The expedition has been undertaken by 10 riders from Hyderabad to commemorate the diamond jubilee celebrations of the centre, commanded by Brigadier Jaydeep Yadav.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The team would head to Dhanushkodi via Ramanathapuram, and interact with NCC cadets and youth en route to encourage them in joining the Army. The team would also meet veterans, veer naris and ex-servicemen.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app