Madurai

Collector flags off motorcycle expedition by jawans

A 3,000-km ‘Dakshin Bharat Motorcycle Expedition’ taken out by jawans attached to the Artillery Centre in Hyderabad was flagged off by Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar in Madurai on Friday.

The expedition has been undertaken by 10 riders from Hyderabad to commemorate the diamond jubilee celebrations of the centre, commanded by Brigadier Jaydeep Yadav.

The team would head to Dhanushkodi via Ramanathapuram, and interact with NCC cadets and youth en route to encourage them in joining the Army. The team would also meet veterans, veer naris and ex-servicemen.


