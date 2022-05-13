Collector flags off mobile exhibition on V.O.Chidambaram Pillai

Students viewing the photo expo of freedom fighter V. O. Chidhmbaranar at MVM Government Arts College for Women in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

District Collector S. Visakan flagged off the mobile exhibition depicting the life of freedom fighter V. O. Chidambaram Pillai to mark his 150th birth anniversary at the M. V. Muthiah Government Arts College for Women here on Friday.

Later in the day, a bus converted into a photo exhibition was stationed at G.T.N. Arts College (Autonomous) on Karur Road, Dindigul. Mr Visakan paid respects by placing a garland on the statue of V.O. Chidambaram Pillai kept inside the exhibition vehicle.

Students of the college viewed the photographs narrating the life history of the freedom fighter in awe.

The mobile van is to be stationed at eight colleges in the district in a span of four days, according to an official release.

Principal, M.V. Muthiah Government Arts College for Women, D. Lakshmi, Dindigul West tahsildar Rameshbabu were among others who were present.