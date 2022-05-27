Collector encourages farmers to plant palm seeds along roads, ponds

A farmer from Velayuthampalayam village shows a pest-infected cotton plant at the meeting held at Dindigul Collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

When Marimuthu, a farmer suggested that saplings should be planted along the roadsides, government offices, and ponds, Collector S Visakan announced that those who plant the highest number of saplings in their area would be awarded a certificate of merit during the farmer’s grievances redressal meeting held at the District Collectorate here on Friday.

He also added that palm trees are of great value and use to everyone.

Issues of waterbody encroachments, Panchami land etc were discussed in the meeting.

A farmer demanded that permanent doctors should be appointed at the veterinary hospital in the Gujiliamparai area ending people’s suffering.

He also complained of the contaminated water in Kodaganar dam and demanded the removal of the retaining wall constructed on the dam.

An officer of the Public Works Department said that action will be taken without causing any harm to anyone as per the report of the special committee formed to look into the issue.

A farmer asked for the tarpaulins sanctioned as compensation to the farmers in Kombai area to be distributed to the affected at the earliest before they get damaged.

When Nallusamy, a farmer, raised a complaint that people without cows submit fake pictures of owing one and seek financial assistance, Collector suggested filing a complaint with the essential details and assured that action against the offender.

Perumal demanded solar fences to be erected to prevent elephants from entering agricultural land and causing damage to the produce.

The Collector said that the elephants were smart and solar fences do not stop them from entering farmlands. He added that farmers have to be extra vigilant and requested everyone’s cooperation to work together in solving the issue.

He also assured that the shortcomings at the copra procurement centres will be addressed when a farmer, Palanivel cited that the centre in Natham had not purchased copra produce from farmers since January as per the order from the State.

Many farmers can construct farm ponds and ridges under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), stated a release from the district administration.

District Revenue Officer V Latha, and various officials from the Departments of Agriculture, Horticulture etc were present.