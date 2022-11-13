Collector distributes tarpaulin sheets to affected Paliyar tribes

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar distributed tarpaulin sheets to people belonging to Paliyar tribe at Thottapanaikanur near Usilampatti on Sunday.

These people from Kurinji Nagar in Thottapanaikanur panchayat lived in dwellings with leaky roofs. On hearing about their plight from the District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee led by Malaichamy, the Department of Agriculture joined hands with Sree Meenakshi Mill run by GHCL at Paravai in Samayanallur to provide 45 tarpaulin sheets to the residents.

It was part of the GHCL’s corporate social responsibility activities. The residents were also given grocery items through a newly inaugurated cooperative society.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector stressed the importance of public-private partnership in addressing the needs of tribal people.

Joint Director of Agriculture T. Vivekanandhan, Deputy Director Amudhan, Revenue Divisional Officer Shankaralingam, GHCL’s deputy general manager Ashok Kumar were present, said a statement.