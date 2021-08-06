Collector discusses with political parties on polling stations for civic polls

Tirunelveli

District Collector V. Vishnu chaired a meeting here on Friday evening to discuss and finalise the number of polling stations to be established in the rural local bodies in nine panchayat unions of the district.

Since the Supreme Court has set a deadline of September 15 for conducting the civic polls in nine districts where the election for rural and urban local bodies are to be conducted and the hitherto uncovered local bodies in other districts, preparations are on to finalise the number of polling stations after consulting with the representatives of recognized political parties.

Mr. Vishnu, while addressing the meeting, said nine panchayat unions in the district have 1,731 wards with 6,73,986 voters including 3,30,543 men, 3,43,387 women and 56 other voters according to the 2021 electoral roll. During the 2021 Assembly polls, 794 polling stations had been established in the rural local bodies coming under these nine panchayat unions.

In the wake of the pandemic, the State Election Commission has advised the Collectors to have a maximum of 1,000 per polling booth and hence it has been planned to establish 1,188 polling booths – an increase of 394 booths - in the rural local bodies, Mr. Vishnu informed.

Representatives of recognised political parties, who participated in the meeting, said the sensitive polling stations in the rural areas should be identified in advance and new polling booths sanctioned wherever tension with caste or religious overtones were anticipated.