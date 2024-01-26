Collector disburses welfare measures worth ₹1.65 crore to beneficiaries

January 26, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

District Collector G. Lakshmipathi unfurled the national flag during the 75th Republic Day celebrations held at Tharuvai Grounds here on Friday and handed over ₹1.65 crore-worth welfare measures to the needy.

Accompanied by Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, the Collector inspected the guard of honour and took the salute from the police, fire and rescue services personnel, home guards and the NCC cadets.

After honouring 80 police personnel in recognition of their meritorious service, Mr. Lakshmipathi also rewarded 681 outstanding officials from various government departments with certificates. The Collector handed over ₹1.65 crore-worth welfare measures to 45 beneficiaries.

A total of 480 students from five schools presented colourful cultural events to mark the celebrations.

Additional Collector (Development) R. Aishwarya, District Revenue Officer S. Ajay Srinivasan, ADSP Karthikeyan and senior officials of all government departments participated in the celebrations.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements around Tharuvai Grounds in view of the Republic Day celebrations.

The Collector, as part of the Republic Day celebrations, participated in the gram sabha meeting held at Paanchaalankurichi village panchayat with 4,000 population in four hamlets.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Lakshmipathi said the participants should discuss in detail about the development works executed in the village panchayat in the previous financial year and the much-needed works to be implemented during the current fiscal. The people’s focus should be on implementing poverty alleviation progrmmes and the strengthening of villages’ infrastructure like roads, drinking water, schools, bus service, healthcare etc.

“The children, especially the girl children, should be encouraged to go to higher education by admitting them in the colleges immediately after they complete Plus Two. Since the government is giving ₹1,000 a month to the girl students admitted in the colleges after studying in the government higher secondary schools, the incentive should be properly utilized,” the Collector appealed and handed over welfare measures including revolving fund to seven women self-help groups.

