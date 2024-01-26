Collector disburses welfare measures to needy; appeals to avoid use-and-throw plastic usage

January 26, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Kanniyakumari District Collector P. N. Sridhar unfurled the national flag during the Republic Day celebrations held at Anna Stadium here on Friday and disbursed welfare measures to 12 beneficiaries to the tune of ₹7.50 lakh.

After presenting the Chief Minister’s police medals to 77 persons in the presence of Superintendent of Police A. Sundaravadhanam, the Collector honoured 189 officials including 99 police personnel with certificates for their outstanding service to the public.

The welfare measures disbursed to the beneficiaries included subsidy to the farmers from the Department of Horticulture and Agricultural Engineering. The Collector honoured the hospitals that performed well in implementing Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and the best performing wardens of government hostels.

A government vehicle driver from the Department of Adi Dravida Welfare was honoured with four grams of gold for driving the vehicle without any accident over the past 20 years.

Corporation Commissioner Anand Mohan, Kanniyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth, Mayor R. Mahesh, Assistant Collector (Training) Rajat and senior government officials participated in the celebrations.

At the gram sabha meeting held at Chiththanthoppu under Sadaiyamangalam village panchayat in Thuckalay panchayat union, Mr. Sridhar participated. He appealed to the villagers to ensure cleanliness in the village and help the rural local body in solid waste management, construct toilets in every house to avoid open defecation and stop using use-and-throw plastic products.

The Collector also explained to the participants about the welfare schemes of the State and the Central Governments.

When a section of the public appealed to the Collector to give them pattas for the lands on which they have built their houses, Mr. Sridhar assured that the officials concerned would look into their documents and take appropriate decision at the earliest.

District Supplies Officer Vimala Rani was present.