GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Collector disburses welfare measures to needy; appeals to avoid use-and-throw plastic usage

January 26, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector P. N. Sridhar accepts guard of honour during the Republic Day celebrations held in Nagercoil on Friday.

District Collector P. N. Sridhar accepts guard of honour during the Republic Day celebrations held in Nagercoil on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kanniyakumari District Collector P. N. Sridhar unfurled the national flag during the Republic Day celebrations held at Anna Stadium here on Friday and disbursed welfare measures to 12 beneficiaries to the tune of ₹7.50 lakh.

 After presenting the Chief Minister’s police medals to 77 persons in the presence of Superintendent of Police A. Sundaravadhanam, the Collector honoured 189 officials including 99 police personnel with certificates for their outstanding service to the public.

 The welfare measures disbursed to the beneficiaries included subsidy to the farmers from the Department of Horticulture and Agricultural Engineering. The Collector honoured the hospitals that performed well in implementing Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and the best performing wardens of government hostels.

 A government vehicle driver from the Department of Adi Dravida Welfare was honoured with four grams of gold for driving the vehicle without any accident over the past 20 years.

 Corporation Commissioner Anand Mohan, Kanniyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth, Mayor R. Mahesh, Assistant Collector (Training) Rajat and senior government officials participated in the celebrations.

At the gram sabha meeting held at Chiththanthoppu under Sadaiyamangalam village panchayat in Thuckalay panchayat union, Mr. Sridhar participated. He appealed to the villagers to ensure cleanliness in the village and help the rural local body in solid waste management, construct toilets in every house to avoid open defecation and stop using use-and-throw plastic products.

 The Collector also explained to the participants about the welfare schemes of the State and the Central Governments.

 When a section of the public appealed to the Collector to give them pattas for the lands on which they have built their houses, Mr. Sridhar assured that the officials concerned would look into their documents and take appropriate decision at the earliest.

 District Supplies Officer Vimala Rani was present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.