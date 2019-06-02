Collector directs TWAD board officials to streamline water supply

Following complaints of erratic and irregular drinking water supply under the Cauvery combined water supply scheme, Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao on Sunday inspected and reviewed supply of drinking water in villages in Thirupullani block and directed officials to streamline the water supply.

The Collector, who had been making field inspections in villages to ensure that drinking water supplied under the scheme and water tankers reached the targeted people, visited several habitations and directed the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) board officials to streamline the water supply after arresting leakages.

He suggested that the officials install fresh taps at places where water leaked at air valve points.

Conceding the demand of women at Chinnapalayarendal village, Mr. Rao asked the officials to install a tap at the place for the benefit of the villagers.

After visiting villages in Thillaiyendal panchayat, he asked TWAD board officials to regularly fill the 10,000-litre overhead tank, which catered to 74 habitations in the panchayat, and regularise water supply. He also asked them to dig a new ring well in the area to supplement the water supply.

On being told that several habitations in the tail-end areas of Mallal panchayat failed to receive drinking water under the Cauvery combined water supply scheme, Mr. Rao directed TWAD board officials to streamline the water supply. He also asked them to dig ring well in the area. TWAD board assistant executive engineer Muthukrishnan and revenue and local body officials were present during the inspection.