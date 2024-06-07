Collector directs officials to be prepared for southwest monsoon

Ahead of the southwest monsoon, the officials from multiple departments were directed to carry out the standard operating procedure and ensure that all the parameters were adhered to as per the guidelines issued by the Disaster Management Plan of the Tamil Nadu government, said Theni Collector R.V. Shajeevana here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presiding over a review meeting to discuss the preparedness for the southwest monsoon, she said that PWD engineers should take stock of the water bodies and ensure that the bunds were strengthened. In the case of any deficiencies, the officials shall take steps without any delay.

Similarly, sand bags should be kept in readiness and all the tanks must be kept under strict surveillance. In the event of any breaches in water bodies, the public should be told to move away to safer locations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire and Rescue Services Department officials were told to conduct awareness programmes in low-lying areas where inundation may lead to water logging and other issues. Government relief centres should also be inspected by the revenue authorities and basic needs of the people who would stay in these centres should be kept ready, Ms. Shajeevana said.

Health officials said that all the hospitals in the district had sufficient oxygen cylinders and life- saving drugs. Power back-up kits too were in place, they informed.

The Collector said that the TN-SMART app shall be downloaded by the public on their mobile handsets which would give them sufficient information about weather forecast and other updates. Officials should also install the app on their smartphones.

Agriculture officials said that farmers had been instructed to keep vigil as the monsoon may soon become active in the region.

District Revenue Officer Jayabharathi, Uthamapalayam RDO Dakshayini and District Social Welfare Officer Shyamala Devi among others participated in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.