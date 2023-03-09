Collector, DIG meet migrant workers to allay their fear

March 09, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

District Collector K. Senthil Raj met migrant workers employed in the upcoming thermal power station at Kallamozhi near Tiruchendur on Thursday.

During the interaction with them, Dr. Senthil Raj explained in detail the measures being taken by the district administration to ensure the safety of the workers from other States.

“There is no problem between the locals and the migrant workers in any part of Thoothukudi district. Since you are working in ongoing development projects in the district, including the thermal power stations and Thoothukudi airport, we will ensure your safety. If you have any problem, you can immediately contact the committee established in the district for ensuring the welfare of the migrant workers,” he told them.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar, met 250 and odd migrant workers of NLC Tamil Nadu Power Limited’s Thermal Power Station here and interacted with them in Hindi.

“Here you can go anywhere to buy anything for your work or your families. We are here to ensure your safety and hence there is no need for panic. We have posted a policeman in the police control room, who can speak Hindi. So there is no problem at all as you can contact the police anytime,” said Mr. Pravesh Kumar.

The DIG also shared the phone number of Hindi-speaking constable Senthatti — 82493 31660 — with the migrant labourers. Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan was present.