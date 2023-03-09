ADVERTISEMENT

Collector, DIG meet migrant workers to allay their fear

March 09, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Workers from other States have been given contact number of a policeman who can speak Hindi; Collector tells them that the district administration will ensure their safety

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar, addressing migrate workers at NTPL Thermal Power Station in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESJH

District Collector K. Senthil Raj met migrant workers employed in the upcoming thermal power station at Kallamozhi near Tiruchendur on Thursday.

During the interaction with them, Dr. Senthil Raj explained in detail the measures being taken by the district administration to ensure the safety of the workers from other States.

“There is no problem between the locals and the migrant workers in any part of Thoothukudi district. Since you are working in ongoing development projects in the district, including the thermal power stations and Thoothukudi airport, we will ensure your safety. If you have any problem, you can immediately contact the committee established in the district for ensuring the welfare of the migrant workers,” he told them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar, met 250 and odd migrant workers of NLC Tamil Nadu Power Limited’s Thermal Power Station here and interacted with them in Hindi.

“Here you can go anywhere to buy anything for your work or your families. We are here to ensure your safety and hence there is no need for panic. We have posted a policeman in the police control room, who can speak Hindi. So there is no problem at all as you can contact the police anytime,” said Mr. Pravesh Kumar.

The DIG also shared the phone number of Hindi-speaking constable Senthatti — 82493 31660 — with the migrant labourers. Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan was present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US