Collector declares holiday for schools as rain hits normal life in Theni

November 29, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - THENI

Srikrishna L 2193

Following widespread rain in Theni district, Collector K.V. Muralidharan on Tuesday declared a holiday for schools as a precautionary measure.

The widespread rain in Cumbum, Periakulam, Theni Town and Veerapandi, Andipatti, among other areas, resulted in waterlogging in low-lying areas. Workers travelling to private estates in Chinnamanur and places were stranded due to the incessant rain.

The Collector, who reviewed the situation with officials from Revenue, Public Works Departments and Fire and Rescue Services, appealed to the people to stay indoors and not to venture near water bodies. He also urged the first responders to be alert and monitor water levels in rivers following heavy discharge from reservoirs.

Virudhunagar

The district administration declared holiday in Virudhunagar for schools after the forecast showed signs of rain during the day. However, only some parts experienced rain and normal life resumed after noon.

