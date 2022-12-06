Collector creates awareness of road safety rules

December 06, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST

THOOTHUKUDI

To create awareness among riders particularly the younger generation of the need to wear helmet while riding two-wheelers, Collector K. Senthil Raj rode a bike with a helmet on Tuesday.

As part of the monthly ‘Road Safety Awareness Programme’, he rode the Royal Enfield Bullet after Corporation Mayor T. Charusree flagged off the rally with Mayor Jegan Periyasamy accompanying the Collector on another Bullet.

After being flagged off at Armed Reserve Police Grounds, the rally reached the Muthu Nagar Beach via arterial roads of the town. A ‘Road Safety Awareness’ short film was screened at Subbiah Vidhyalayam Girls’ Higher Secondary School.

Releasing the short film, Dr. Senthil Raj appealed to the road-users to strictly follow the road safety rules including wearing of helmet, fastening seat belt, following traffic signals, driving the vehicle at safe speed etc.

“I firmly believe that a responsible society would be created if we can inculcate in the children noble qualities including scrupulously following road safety rules,” the Collector said.

He informed that ‘Road Safety Groups’ had been formed in every school for teaching the rules to be followed while travelling in any vehicle – right from bicycle to car – along any road.

“While Tamil Nadu is losing anywhere between 14,000 to 15,000 lives every year in road accidents, Thoothukudi district has witnessed 390 fatal accidents in the past three years. Even though enforcement agencies are there to ensure the safety of the road-users by enforcing law and penalizing the violators, it is the responsible behaviour of every citizen while using the road alone will create safer roads,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

Regional Transport Officers C. Vinayagam (Thoothukudi) and K. Nedunchezhiya Pandian (Kovilpatti) were present.