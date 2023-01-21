Collector convenes meeting with fireworks units; to step up surveillance on erring factory sheds that violate guidelines

January 21, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Taking a firm stance, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meganath Reddy said that licences of any fireworks units which have been let out on sub-lease or other forms neglecting the laws would be cancelled permanently.

Speaking with the fireworks units owners and representatives from the manufacturers’ associations here on Friday, he said that the objective of enforcing the laws was to ensure that there were no deaths in the industry. The officials have been told to keep a close watch on erring units, which violated the laid out guidelines.

To ensure that the workers in the factories were properly equipped to handle the chemicals and other issues, the government has opened up a training centre at Sivakasi, which would impart skills to the foremen, laboratory technicians and other workers. The idea was to keep the workers informed about the latest technology in safety standards, the Collector said.

The review revealed that a majority of the fireworks units adhered to the norms and it was a minor group, which indulged in all sorts of violations. Such sheds would be closely monitored and taken to task in such a manner that their licences would be cancelled permanently.

The Collector said that it had come to light that some entrepreneurs let their sheds on sub-lease or sub-contract. Explaining the legal consequences, he said that in such cases, apart from registering criminal cases, even Goondas Act would be initiated. He appealed to the fireworks units manufacturers to cooperate with the official machinery and wished that the district marched towards being accident-free in the fireworks industry.

The Collector said that it was possible to achieve the goal and expected each of the industrial sheds owners and licence holders to take a pledge to obey the rules and not neglect them in the larger public interest.