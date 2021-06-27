Collector checks health of cow

MADURAI

27 June 2021 21:56 IST

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar on Sunday inspected the health condition of a cow which suffered burn injuries at Alwarpuram here.

Joint Director of Animal Husbandry (in-charge) A. Ravichandran said the department received a call from an animal activist on Saturday reporting about a cow with burn injuries. “We provided first aid to the animal and on Sunday morning we traced the owner of the cow to Alwarpuram. He said the cow was grazing in the area and that he did not know how it suffered burn injuries,” he added.

“The cow has marked almost 80% recovery and it will be discharged from the veterinary clinic at Tallakulam after four days,” said Mr. Ravichandran.

The Collector instructed police to investigate how the animal, aged around 5, sustained burns injuries.